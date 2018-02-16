Fate/Extra: Last Encore Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action fantasy anime series, “Fate/Extra: Last Encore,” based on the “Fate/Extra” video game created by Type-Moon and Image Epoch and published by Marvelous Entertainment.

It has become apparent early on that the Holy Grail War that Saber remembers has already fallen apart on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Extra Last Encore." What new discoveries will she and her master Hakuno Kishinami uncover as they ascend to the next floor of the 7 Heavenly Seas?

The previous episode ended on a rather dark note with the death of Francis Drake, a.k.a. Rider and servant to Shinji Matou. Her death came as an unexpected development for fans, who have been hoping to see more of her in future episodes.

However, her passing has also given way to Hakuno and Saber's progress towards the next floor. For taking Shinji and his servant down brought the first floor back to its reality, thus exposing the truth that the joyous city they have come to just a while ago had been nothing more than an illusion. Having realized this, they were subsequently beamed up to the next floor, with Rin Tohsaka barely catching up to them.

What awaits Hakuno, Saber, and Rin at the second floor? Could it be yet another illusion, or will this particular floor finally get them on the right path towards the Holy Grail War?

Moreover, what could the Chakravatin be and what role does it play in the ongoing changes in the War? Will Hakuno and Saber finally be able to figure out what's been going on, or will they instead be caught up in whatever complication Rin has in store for them?

Then again, who could Rin be and what intention does she have for coming after Hakuno?

"Fate/EXTRA Last Encore" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tachibana TV, and BS11. It also airs on the following Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.