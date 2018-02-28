'Fate/EXTRA Last Encore' Anime Spoilers: Rin Joins Hakuno and Nero in Episode 6

Fate/Extra: Last Encore Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action fantasy anime series, “Fate/Extra: Last Encore,” based on the “Fate/Extra” video game created by Type-Moon and Image Epoch and published by Marvelous Entertainment.

Hakuno and Saber, a.k.a. Nero, may have managed to surpass the challenges of the first and second floors, but things are only going to get even more complicated from here on the Japanese action fantasy anime series "Fate/EXTRA Last Encore."

The previous episode saw Hakuno and Nero taking on the second floor's master Dan and his servant Archer, a.k.a. as Robin Hood. And while Hakuno and Rani fought together to take Dan down, Nero took off to battle her fellow servant Robin, who proved to be just as sly and skillful as she was.

In the end, Hakuno and Nero won their battles, but their victory came with some bittersweet sentiments since they have also lost Rani along the way. Then again, it seems that they will not be short of an ally once they reach the third floor since when they got into the elevator that would take them there, a mysterious girl was revealed to have been waiting for them.

Rin has been following the duo ever since she felt the ominous presence of the so-called Deadface, which seemed to be another identity embedded in Hakuno's psyche. However, her intentions are not yet clear and Hakuno and Nero have every reason to be wary of her presence.

Who is Rin and what does she know about Hakuno's mysterious other identity? What does she expect to gain by tailing the duo through the floors of the Moon Cell? Will she prove herself to be a worthy ally in the upcoming battles on the third floor, or will she ultimately reveal herself to be a secret enemy, bound by either duty or revenge to end Deadface's life?

"Fate/EXTRA Last Encore" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tachibana TV, and BS11. It also airs on the following Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. JST on MBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.