Fate/Extra: Last Encore Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Extra: Last Encore," based on the Japanese role-playing game, "Fate/Extra."

A new key visual art and the third full promotional video have been released for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Extra: Last Encore."

The key visual art, which can be seen above, features the series' two protagonists, Saber, who will be voiced by Sakura Tange, and Hakuno Kishinami, who will, in turn, be voiced by Atsushi Abe. It is the fourth key visual that has been released for the series.

On the other hand, the new promotional video, which is unfortunately region-locked to Japan, reportedly features the opening theme song titled "Bright Burning Shout," which is performed by Takanori Nishikawa, as well as the ending theme song titled, "Tsuki to Hanataba (The Moon and the Bouquet), which is performed by Sayuri.

Additionally, a list of newly confirmed cast and crew members has also been released.

Joining Tange and Kishinami are Noriko Shitaya as Sakura Matou, Hiroshi Kamiya as Shinji Matou, and Kana Ueda as Rin Tohsaka. Previously confirmed cast members also include Ai Nonaka as Caster, Kousuke Toriumi as Archer, Kunihiko Yasui as Berserker, Urara Takano as Rider, and Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain.

The additional staff members are Hiroki Yamamura, who is the character designer as well as the chief animation director for the series together with Masaaki Takiyama; Kazuhiro Miwa as action director; Takuma Mochizuki as art director; Shinya Takano as CG director; and Takayuki Aizu as director of photography.

Akiyuki Simbo is serving as chief director of the series, which will be animated by the Japanese animation studio, SHAFT. The original game that inspired the series is credited to Type-Moon and Marvelous, while the original Fate/stay night creator, Kinoko Nasu, is in charge of the series composition.

"Fate/Extra: Last Encore" premieres on Saturday, Jan. 27, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.