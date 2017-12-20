Fate/EXTRA Last Encore Official Site Key visual for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Fate/EXTRA Last Encore,” premiering in 2018.

A sixth character video has been released for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Extra: Last Encore." It features a returning cast member who voices a popular Saber-class servant.

The video, which is region-locked to Japan, lasts for 15 minutes and shows the White Knight of the Round Table, Gawain, who will still be voiced by Takahiro Mizushima. Gawain first appeared in the role-playing video game "Fate/Extra," which has inspired the aforementioned anime series, as well as on its companion game, "Fate/Extra CCC."

In the game, he was summoned as a Saber-class servant by Leonardo "Leo" B. Harvey, the distinguished son of the plutocratic family, Harvey. Gawain follows his Master like a shadow and serves the boy as if he were king. And in order to intimidate their opponents, Leo refers to Gawain by his real name.

Akiyuki Simbo is reportedly credited as the chief director of the upcoming anime series, which is being animated by the Japanese animation studio, SHAFT. Yukihiro Miyamoto is the series director, while the original "Fate/stay night" creator, Kinoku Nasu, takes care of the series composition. Satoru Kousaki is in charge of music composition and Masaaki Takiyama takes care of the character designs based on the original ones done by Arco Wada.

The series tells the story of Hakuno Kishinami, who wakes up one day in a strange virtual world with no memory of his past. And in order to survive, he is forced to fight in a war he does not even understand for a prize that he cannot even begin to comprehend beyond the fact that it will supposedly grant its owner's wish. Together with a Saber-class servant, he will find himself fighting both friends and foes in a bid to gain both the mysterious Holy Grail, as well as his missing identity.

"Fate/EXTRA Last Encore" premieres next year on Saturday, Jan. 27, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV and BS 11. It will also air on MBS beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 30, late night at 3:30 a.m. JST.