'Fate/Grand Order' Anime Specials Latest News: Two New Animated Shorts to Air on New Year's Eve

Fate/Grand Order Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime special, "Fate/Grand Order x Himuro no Tenchi ~7-nin no Saikyō Ijin-Hen (Fate/Grand Order x Himuro's World: Seven Most Powerful Great Figures Chapter)," which will be aired as part of the "Fate Project New Year's Eve Television Special on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Two new Japanese short-form anime inspired by the popular role-playing game app franchise, "Fate/Grand Order (FGO)," will be airing on New Year's Eve.

The two special presentations will be launched as part of the "Fate Project Omisaka TV Special (Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special)," which was first announced at the "FGO Akihabara Matsuri 2017" that was held from Dec. 8–10 at the Bellesalle Akihabara B1 Event Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The first one, titled "Fate/Grand Order x Himuro no Tenchi ~7-nin no Saikyō Ijin-Hen (Fate/Grand Order x Himuro's World: Seven Most Powerful Great Figures Chapter)," is described as a comedic spin-off of the original "Fate/Grand Order" and is based on the four-panel school comedy manga, "Himuro no Tenchi Fate/school life" written and illustrated by Eiichiro Mashin. It tells the story of three girls named Kaede Makidera, Kane Himuro, and Yukika Saegusa of the Homurahara Academy. However, this story has nothing at all to do with the efforts to restore the Human Order.

Masato Nagamori is in-charge of character designs, while Takahiro Miura serves as the technical director of the Japanese animation studio, ufotable.

The second anime short titled, "Fate/Grand Order –Moonlight/Lostroom–" is based on a script written by Kinoko Nasu. It tells the story of a lost room that belongs to no one and that lies forgotten in a corner of Chaldea. This is a room wherein one can find what has been lost, or even who has been lost.

Takuro Tsukada is credited as the chief director, while Hitoshi Nanba serves as the director.

Additionally, the upcoming television special will also feature include a retrospective on what the "Fate Project" has achieved in 2017, as well as an introduction on the upcoming titles in the "Fate Project" in 2018.

The "Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special" airs on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11. It will also be streamed online via Nico Nico Live.