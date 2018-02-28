Father of Florida School Shooting Student Accused for Doctoring Emails by CNN

REUTERS/Mike Blake A CNN camera operator waits by his camera as the network prepares for the first democratic presidential candidate debate at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015.

The father of one of the students involved in the Florida school shooting is being accused by news channel CNN of trying to discredit the network through accusations of doctored emails.

According to the latest reports, Glenn Haab, the father of student, Colton Haab, accused CNN executive producer Carrie Stevenson of forcing his son to ask certain questions that are meant to be directed toward the lawmakers of Sunrise, Florida regarding the hotly debated topic of gun control. Haab Sr. stated that the questions were from the directive of Stevenson, and not Colton himself.

The town hall-like meeting took place on Feb. 21, Wednesday.

The email that contains the inquiry in question is meant to be directed at one Senator Nelson, wherein he is asked on his opinion on whether members of the faculty should be allowed to be trained to carry firearms to increase the chances of avoiding school shootings.

However, Stevenson stated that the initial question that Glenn wanted Colton to ask was too long, and needed for it to be succinct in order to "get to as many as possible."

In the email exchange that the father submitted to other news outlets, he allegedly omitted the phrase "that he submitted." This means that if he indeed tried to doctor the emails, then he is making it look like Stevenson was the one pulling the strings and imposing her own questions on the 17-year-old Colton.

According to other reports, Glenn fired back at CNN through Fox News, by stating that he and his son are not "actors," and that if Stevenson wants specific questions asked in the town hall meeting, she should perhaps look for other people to do so. However, evidence suggests that Glenn was the one who edited the email last, which makes his allegations shaky at best.

Whatever the case may be, Glenn and his son, who is now considered to be one of the heroes of the incident, withdrew from the town meeting.