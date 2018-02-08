Favorite TV Dad Milo Ventimiglia Eyed to Lead Dog Movie 'The Art of Racing in the Rain'

"This Is Us" TV dad Milo Ventimiglia is in talks to star in a dog movie. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" will be an adaptation from a novel written in 2008 by author and film producer Garth Stein.

Ventimiglia's role in the movie has not been detailed but "The Art of Racing in the Rain" is told from the point of view of a family dog. Enzo's human owner is Denny Swift, a racecar driver and a customer representative at a car dealership.

Denny is also struggling with the death of his wife, Eve, from brain cancer and he's fighting custody of his child against Eve's parents. Enzo picks up life lessons from watching Denny navigate work, his passion at the racetrack, and his struggles with family.

Initially, "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey was attached to "The Art of Racing in the Rain" for Universal but the project stalled when it lost its director Thomas Bezucha. Disney eventually picked up the rights and tapped Mark Bomback to rewrite the script that Michael Rich first wrote. The studio also hired Simon Curtis to direct the movie and Disney executives now discussing with Ventimiglia after Dempsey dropped from the project as well.

Ventimiglia is perhaps the latest favorite TV dad on television because of "This Is Us," the top-rating family drama on NBC. Will he have time to film a movie if he's busy with his TV show?

"This Is Us" is currently in its second season on NBC and has three episodes left to air until early March. Ventimiglia could do the movie before the production of the third season, which will likely begin in late summer. Ventimiglia confirmed that he's not off the show despite his character's death.

"I'm not going away from the show, Jack is still around," the actor said. "There is still so much story to mine in this world of 'This Is Us.'"