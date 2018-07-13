FBI's Peter Strzok Maintains Personal Views Didn't Impact Decisions Amid Fiery Criticism From GOP

FBI agent Peter Strzok recently found himself the center of attention in a rather heated congressional hearing, where he testified for hours as he gave his side of the story as part of the ongoing probe on possible Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Strzok, who was first thrust into public controversy following the release of his text messages disparaging Trump, would later find himself facing intense questioning from House Republicans. Tensions rose as lawmakers brought up his personal bias against President Trump and how they could have influenced the FBI's Russia investigation.

YouTube/CBS Evening News A screenshot of FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was escorted from the FBI building as he awaits possible disciplinary action over anti-Trump text messages.

He has firmly denied that his personal political opinions, made evident by the texts released to the public, had tainted his group's initial investigation between the possible ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The senior FBI official then tried to turn the tables on the Republicans, by implying that they are only helping Moscow foster discord in the U.S. government.

"I have the utmost respect for Congress's oversight role, but I truly believe that today's hearing is just another victory notch in Putin's belt and another milestone in our enemies' campaign to tear America apart," the senior FBI official commented, as quoted by NBC News.

Strzok also expressed some regret, that he claims to have been written "late at night, off-the-cuff," while also maintaining that these messages sent to Lisa Page did not necessarily give evidence of a bias against Trump that will affect his work.

He also stood up for the Russia investigation as a serious and important matter, and he said that they have information suggesting that there was indeed an offer from Russia made to a member of the Trump campaign.

"It was credible. It was from an extraordinarily sensitive and credible source," Strzok said.

Meanwhile, Lisa Page is now expected to appear before the same lawmakers on Friday, July 13.