'Fear Effect' Sequel to Roll Out on March 6

"Fear Effect Sedna," a top-down isometric strategy game that follows up on the acclaimed "Fear Effect" franchise, is launching in less than a month. The game is coming out to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 6, as Square Enix announced on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The upcoming game is a long-awaited sequel to the original "Fear Effect," which launched all the way back in 2000 for the first PlayStation console. In bringing back the franchise, "Fear Effect Sedna" is co-written by the original writer of the first game, as Polygon noted.

"Fear Effect Sedna" is currently being made by French development studio Sushee, which has been working on the game under the Square Enix Collective, according to Eurogamer. The team also includes John Zuur Platten, the writer for the first game, and with his help, Sushee is also bringing back Hana, Rain, Glas and Deke from the original "Fear Effect."

A new character called Axel is also joining the cast, as well.

The game itself is a tactical action-adventure title, as seen from an isometric third-person viewpoint. The "Fear Effect" sequel is expected to carry over the franchise standards for stealth, puzzles, and the classic style of the cinematics started by older games in the series.

Alongside "Fear Effect Sedna," Sushee is also working on a "Fear Effect" remake of the original game. The remaster has been announced in last year's Gamescom for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch. It is set to come out in 2018 as well.

In the video below, Square Enix announces the March 6 launch date for "Fear Effect Sedna," coming out to home consoles, PC, and the Switch in March. The "Fear Effect" sequel will cost $19.99 when it debuts.