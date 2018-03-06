'Fear' Reboot News: Remake Of 90s Thriller In The Works

YouTube/Universal Pictures A screenshot from the trailer for the 1996 thriller "Fear"

"Fear" is the latest classic to get the remake treatment.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures is working on a new spin on the 1996 thriller that starred Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg. The studio has tapped "Straight Outta Compton" co-writer Jonathan Herman to pen the script.

Directed by James Foley and written by Christopher Crowe, the original "Fear" movie follows what started out as the perfect love story of 16-year-old upper-middle-class high school girl Nicole (Witherspoon) and the 23-year-old bad boy David (Wahlberg).

The latter immediately won over the former's family except for her father, who believes that David is not who he shows himself to be. He could not be more right after his violent side is exposed, and things take a dark turn from there. The film also starred William Petersen, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Brenneman.

The abovementioned publication reports that the "Fear" remake will be told from a female perspective. Brian Grazer, who produced the original, will step into the same role again for the new version.

The official description for the original "Fear" movie reads, "In this psycho-drama, Nicole happily loses her virginity to her first love, but, when she begins to doubt the relationship, his tenderness turns to violence, as he stalks and terrorizes her and her friends and family. The girl's father never trusted him in the first place, but his reservations about his daughter's first serious boyfriend are interpreted as Oedipal paranoia, until the boy and his drug-dealing, date-raping buddies besiege the overly fortified house in a twisted attempt to win back Nicole's love."

Slash Film doubts that the "Fear" remake will be able to capture the 90s magic of the original, which fans can bask in on in the trailer embedded below. However, it does not look like Universal Pictures is planning to do that as the studio is changing things up a bit in the new movie.