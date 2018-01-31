'Fear the Walking Dead' Casting News: Eric Gamble Lands A Recurring Role

Facebook/FearTWD Promo image for 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4

"The Vampire Diaries" alum Evan Gamble has been tapped to play a recurring role in season four of "Fear the Walking Dead."

Deadline revealed that the actor will play the role of the character named Ennis, who is described as "a rough-around-the-edges type who only really cares about himself."

ComicBook mentioned that Gamble's character sounded like Daniel Sharman's character named Troy Otto, who was killed by Kim Dicken's character Madison Clark.

Gamble is not the only fresh face in the upcoming installment of "The Walking Dead" spinoff. Previous reports revealed that Lennie James from the original post-apocalyptic zombie series will bring his fan-favorite role Morgan Jones to the spinoff's season 4 as part of the highly-anticipated crossover between the shows. James will be a series regular for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 after the finale of "The Walking Dead" season 8.

They will also be joined by "Lost" alum Maggie Grace as Althea, "Deadwood" star Garret Dillahunt, and "Dharma and Greg" star Jenna Elfman as Naomi. According to showrunner Andrew Chambliss, Elfman's character will prove that she is a capable survivor as soon as she appears in the show.

"She'll have her guard up as she crosses paths with Madison and her family, and — as we'll learn over the course of the season — she'll have a very good reason for keeping people at a distance. Even so, she'll end up developing some connections that surprise her, including a bond with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)."

Also, fan-favorite character Luciana will return in the fourth installment of "Fear the Walking Dead," as confirmed by actress Danay Garcia on her Instagram account. This means that Luciana's fate will be finally revealed after she decided to depart from the Otto ranch in the fifth episode of season 3.

AMC will air the premiere episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 on Sunday, April 15.