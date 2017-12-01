'Fear the Walking Dead' Casting News: 'Lost' Star Maggie Grace To Appear In Series Regular Role In Season 4

Facebook/FearTWD Promo image for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Maggie Grace has been tapped to join the season of "Fear The Walking Dead" in a series regular role.

The actress is known for portraying the role of former ballet instructor named Shannon Rutherford in ABC's sci-fi mystery drama "Lost." She was also seen in "The Twilight Saga" as the vampire named Irina, as well as Kim Mills in the "Taken" movie trilogy.

According to reports, Grace is the latest addition to the new line-up of cast for the upcoming installment of prequel series of AMC's "The Walking Dead" post-apocalyptic show. In November, it was revealed that "Dharma & Greg" star Jenna Elfman will also join the cast of the show. "Deadwood" star Garret Dillahunt will also appear in the series. However, the network has yet to announce the details regarding the roles of the new cast members.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the "Talking Dead" after-show finally dropped the name of the character who will cross-over from "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead." After the airing of the episode titled "The King, the Widow, and Rick" in the parent series' season 8, it was revealed that Lennie James' Morgan will bridge the gap between both worlds.

"Talking Dead" host Chris Hardwick read a statement from series showrunner Scott Gimple to explain how Morgan will connect both shows. According to the statement, Morgan's story in "The Walking Dead" is not yet over.

"Even though Morgan is going to be featured on Fear, he has a lot of story left on The Walking Dead," Gimple said as read by Hardwick. "Morgan's arc on The Walking Dead Season 8 positioned him for the story on Fear. It was also important to see Fear's world and characters through new yet familiar eyes."

The fourth season of "Fear the Walking Dead" is expected to air on AMC in 2018, while season 8 of "The Walking Dead" continues to air in the network every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.