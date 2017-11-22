'Fear the Walking Dead' Crossover to Feature Negan's Backstory?

Ever since "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman confirmed an upcoming crossover between the main series and the spinoff, fans of the horror franchise have been looking for easter eggs, hoping to piece the puzzle together before it is fully unveiled.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead'

Though details about the crossover have yet to be announced, some suspect it to be linked with Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) past. On "Talking Dead," host Chris Hardwick and his guests were prompted to speculate on the matter when a fan pointed out the possible connection between Negan and high school guidance counselor Madison Clark (Kim Dickens),

"There is some thought that Madison from Fear the Walking Dead was a counselor," said Hardwick. "Negan worked with kids. Does this mean that they are somehow tied?"

"They worked at the same school?" guest Lisa Edelstein asked. "So, we would get to see Negan earlier on if that's the case."

For those who might have missed "The Big Scary U" last Sunday on "The Walking Dead," Negan, in a discussion with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), revealed that he used to help kids before the zombie apocalypse happened. As detailed in the comic books, the Saviors' leader used to be a high school gym teacher before circumstance forced him to fight and kill for survival.

On a different note, there are also rumors suggesting that "The Walking Dead" alum Michael Cudlitz is reprising his role as Abraham Ford in the crossover. Though his character was killed by Negan in season 7 of the main series, "Fear the Walking Dead" is set prior to the events of the original show, so his comeback is entirely possible.

With Ray McKinnon's villain making his way to Houston alongside Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), they might, at some point, cross paths with the characters from the original show.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 airs Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.