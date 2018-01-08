'Fear the Walking Dead' News: Season 4 Described as 'Incredible' Due to Character Crossover

Facebook/FearTWD "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is expected to be "incredible."

The new season of "Fear the Walking Dead" has been tagged by its mother series as "incredible" because of a character crossover.

The Twitter account of "The Walking Dead" recently tagged its spin-off series to let their followers know that it's going to have an awesome season ahead.

"Season 4 of #FearTWD is going to be incredible, just saying" the post reads.

The reason for this "incredible" season ahead could be Morgan Jones (Lennie James) finally crossing over to the series after he exits "The Walking Dead" season 8 from the "All Out War" story arc.

James shared with Comicbook that his character's crossover to "Fear the Walking Dead" is one that fans shouldn't miss.

"The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they're navigating, ... the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting," James revealed.

The actor added that Morgan will have a very conflicted storyline in his transition to "Fear the Walking Dead."

"He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought-out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick (Andrew Lincoln). A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect," James revealed.

However, fans are suspecting that the reason that will bring Morgan in his decision to leave Rick and the others is something that will tear him apart.

"He gets really messed up," James went on to say. But Morgan won't be the only one crossing over to the sister series.

In the meantime, fans of the franchise can follow Morgan's story and see who else comes with him to "Fear the Walking Dead" by catching the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 8 when it returns this February.