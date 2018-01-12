'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 News: First Look Photos Reveal Newcomers

(Photo: Facebook/FearTWD) Featured is a promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead."

AMC has officially released first look photos for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4.

In a series of new images, fans get a glimpse of newcomers Lennie James, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman and Garret Dillahunt. James will reprise his Morgan Jones role from "The Walking Dead," while the three others will take on brand-new characters: Grace as Althea, Elfman as Naomi and Dillahunt as John.

"Althea is someone who is uniquely qualified to survive — to thrive, even — in this world because of who she was before the apocalypse," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said of Grace's role. "When we meet her, we'll find she has, in many ways, picked up right where she left off before the world collapsed. She has a number of impressive weapons in her arsenal, including a curiosity and understanding of people that often gives her a tactical advantage."

Another first look shows Morgan wielding his stick. This photo confirms that season 4 will take place right after he crosses paths with Eastman (John Carroll Lynch) for the first time. A second photo featuring Morgan also leads to speculations that Morgan may be leaving Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group at the end of season 8.

"Fear the Walking Dead" may now be approaching its fourth season but it's never too late for viewers to catch up. Earlier this month, Hulu announced that all episodes of season 3 can be watched on the online streaming platform.

This is a good opportunity for the series to cash in on what appears to be a decline in viewership in "The Walking Dead." Many have noticed that in season 8 of the AMC drama, ratings have significantly dropped, fueling speculations that a cancellation may already be in the horizon.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is expected to premiere spring 2018 on AMC. A definitive release date has yet to be announced by the network.