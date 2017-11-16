'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 News: Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt Officially Join AMC Drama

(Photo: Facebook/FearTWD) Featured is a promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead."

Two new cast members have been tapped to fight the undead in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4.

Jenna Elfman and Garret Dillahunt have joined the AMC drama, according to reports. Elfman, who is best known for starring in the 1997 TV series "Dharma & Greg," will take on a series regular role. Further details about her character are still being kept under wraps.

Apart from her classic sitcom in which she starred opposite Thomas Gibson, Elfman has also appeared as a main cast member on several TV programs in recent years. However, most of them have been canceled after one season. Her TV credits include ABC's "Imaginary Mary," NBC's "1600 Penn," and CBS' "Accidentally on Purpose" and "Courting Alex."

News of Elfman's casting comes just days after "The Walking Dead" superfan Dillahunt joined season 4 as a series regular. Similar to Elfman, information about the actor's character is not yet known. Dillahunt recently shared his thoughts on his casting and tweeted, "We got some pretty cool stuff planned!"

"The Mindy Project" alum had been busy the past few months due to his latest TV acting gigs. He currently stars on Fox's X-Men show, "The Gifted," as Dr. Roderick Campbell. Considering his impressive acting skills, many fans believe he could be playing anything from a romantic interest to one of the characters or a threatening new villain.

There are also rumors claiming he could be an associate of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), who is slated to appear in the show as part of "The Walking Dead" crossover event. Dillahunt has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his career, including FX's "Justified,' HBO's "Deadwood," "Looper," "12 Years a Slave," "No Country For Old Men" and many more.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 premieres 2018 on AMC. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.