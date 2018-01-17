'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 News: Long-Lost Character Set to Return

(Photo: Facebook/FearTWD) Featured is a promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4.

A familiar face is returning to "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4.

Danay Garcia is officially reprising her role as Luciana in the hit AMC spinoff, the actress herself confirmed on Sunday. In an Instagram post, Garcia shared a selfie with the caption:

"To those of you who keep asking... Let me just make it official! I'm living La Vida Loca in the apocalypse. And for those of you who haven't heard, we are returning this coming April 15th!!"

Luciana last appeared on the show during season 3 episode 5, in which she decided to leave the Otto ranch for good. The last installment wrapped up in a cliffhanger — leaving the fate of serveral other characters up in the air.

She also came back in a dream sequence experienced by Madison (Kim Dickens) during the season 3 finale. In the scene, Luciana held a zombified baby and seemed to be married to Nick (Frank Dillane) as the family mourned over Alicia's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) grave.

After the dam blew up, it was not revealed whether main characters Alicia, Daniel (Rubén Blades) and Nick survived. While some or all of them may have died after the explosion, it's also possible they will emerge alive in season 4. Madison is the only character whose fate was confirmed before the previous season ended.

Newcomers this year include Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace and Kevin Zegers, alongside "The Walking Dead" star Lennie James as Morgan Jones, who is slated to appear for a special "Fear the Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead" crossover episode.

Season 4 also marks the exit of original showrunner Dave Erickson, who will be replaced by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 premieres Sunday, April 15, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.