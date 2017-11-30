'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 News: 'Taken' Star Maggie Grace Lands Role in AMC Series

(Photo: Facebook/FearTWD) Featured is a promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 has added a new cast member.

Maggie Grace is officially on board the AMC drama's upcoming installment, reports confirmed. The "Lost" alumna has been tapped to play a series regular for the show's season 4 airing next year. Further information on her character are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Grace famously played Shannon Rutherford in the ABC drama "Lost." She is also known for portraying Kim Mills in the "Taken" film franchise in which she co-starred with Liam Neeson and Famke Janssen. She also appeared in other notable films such as "The Twilight Saga," "We'll Never Have Paris" and "Knight and Day."

The zombie spinoff ended its third run last month. Despite having low ratings, "Fear the Walking Dead" garnered better response from critics compared with that of its past seasons. Season 3 wrapped up with a massive explosions that left the fates of all characters hanging in the balance.

Since then, it has been announced that Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Frank Dillane will be reprising their roles next season. Joining them in an upcoming crossover is none other than "The Walking Dead" character Morgan (Lennie James).

James is currently in Austin, Texas filming for the spinoff's fourth season.

"Even though Morgan is going to be featured on 'Fear,' he has a lot of story left on 'The Walking Dead,'" showrunner Scott Gimple said about James' big jump. "There's also a whole rest of season 8 to look forward to of 'The Walking Dead' as well. Morgan's arc in 'The Walking Dead' season 8 positioned him for the story on Fear. It was also important to see 'Fear's' world and characters through new, yet familiar, eyes."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 on AMC.