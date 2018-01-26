Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 Premiere Date, Cast: Danay Garcia Confirms Luciana's Return

A fan-favorite character will return in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4.

In her Instagram account, actress Danay Garcia confirmed that she will reprise her role as Luciana Galvez in the fourth installment of "The Walking Dead" spin-off after fans predicted that her photos were taken on the set of the post-apocalyptic TV series.

The character's fate was left hanging at the end of season 3 after Madison (Kim Dickens) had a dream where Luciana was alongside Nick (Brian Bremer) as she looks at Alicia's (Alycia Debnam Carey) grave while holding a baby. Since Nick and Alicia were both dead, it can be assumed that Luciana might have passed away as well.

Because of Garcia's confirmation, it can be assumed that Luciana is alive and well in the upcoming season of "Fear the Walking Dead."

Meanwhile, fans were speculating that "The Walking Dead" character Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will crossover from the original series to the spin-off in season 4.

Fans took their speculations on Reddit to discuss the possibility of seeing Carol in "Fear the Walking Dead" since her usual partner-in-crime Morgan (Lennie James) had been confirmed to be part of the upcoming spin-off of the show.

A fan also posted a photo of McBride hanging out on a TV production set that was believed to belong to "Fear the Walking Dead." But the photo has been deleted as of the moment.

ComicBook.com, on the other hand, reportedly confirmed from multiple sources that Carol will not crossover to "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 even if she was really on the set of the show in Texas. According to the report, McBride might have been in the area to visit James as he shoots his scenes for the spin-off. This means that Carol will remain in "The Walking Dead."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will premiere on AMC on April 15.