'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 Spoilers: First Teaser Glimpses Morgan's Crossover

Richard Foreman Jr/AMC A still from "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4

Brand new teasers for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 have been released, giving a glimpse of Morgan's (Lennie James) new journey.

As fans who follow updates on the zombie drama spinoff know, the character will be leaving "The Walking Dead" by the end of the current season, which will lead to him meeting a new group — Madison (Kim Dickens) and company.

How that will exactly happen remains to be seen, but fans can get a glimpse of the crossover in a new "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 teaser shared by IGN.

There, Morgan can be seen running. A voiceover of him can be heard in the background saying, "I lose people and then I lose myself." This obviously refers to his current ordeal on the original series.

So far in "The Walking Dead" season 8, Morgan has yielded to his killer ways after losing Benjamin to the Saviors. Before this tragedy, he completely shunned killing, believing that everyone deserves to live no matter how horrible they are. Losing someone who was like a son to him once again drove him over the edge.

Two other "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 short clips shared by IGN show Madison and the newcomer Althea (Maggie Grace), who Morgan will meet along the way as shown in the stills from the premiere.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is said to make a time jump that will put it in the same timeline as the mothership series, which means that things will be far different from what they were in the previous season.

This also hints that the family that fans have been following in the first three seasons of the spinoff appeared to have survived all these years.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.