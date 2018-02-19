Richard Foreman Jr/AMC A still from "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4

Morgan's (Lennie James) arrival in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is not as simple as it seems. Just recently, it was revealed that the spinoff will feature a big time jump that will allow it to catch up to its parent show's current timeline.

In an interview with TV Insider, James, doing his best not to spill precious details about his debut on "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4, pointed out that this crossover is "very, very tricky."

He said that while the circumstances of Morgan's arrival are something he obviously cannot talk about at this time, he did tease that his crossover to the prequel series will be "both a continuation of that battle that Morgan's having with himself and with the people around him."

In "The Walking Dead," Morgan did his best not to resort to killing. However, things changed when a friend of his he was helping to live the same way was killed in cold blood.

James promises that his character will be expanded in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 as he continues his journey to find inner peace, but he warns that "it's not necessarily told in a straight line."

It is unclear at the moment if Morgan moving to the spinoff means he will no longer reunite with his friends at Alexandria. Interestingly, although he will be away from Rick (Andrew Lincoln) once more, Lincoln believes that this does not mark the end for the duo just yet.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor reminded fans how in "The Walking Dead," Rick and Morgan are separated only to find their way back to each other time and again. He believes that the latter's move to "Fear the Walking Dead" will not change that.

Lincoln said, "There were lots of goodbyes, and big goodbyes as well. But there was a sort of sense, certainly, with Lennie, that it's until we meet again. It's always been that way with Rick and Morgan."

The actor believes that "there's something in the air, that I feel that it's not quite the end yet for Rick and Morgan." This statement was taken to mean that Rick might pop up in "Fear the Walking Dead" at some point too although this is a bit of a tall order at this time.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 premieres on April 15. "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns Feb. 25.