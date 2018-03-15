'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 4 Spoilers: Luciana Must Regain The Clarks' Trust Back

Facebook/FearTWD Promo image for 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 4

After dumping Nick (Frank Dillane) in season 3, Luciana (Danay Garcia) will have to regain the trust of the entire Clark family upon her return in "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4.

Speaking with TV Guide, Garcia revealed that her character will be spending more time with her ex-boyfriend's family.

"I have a history with Nick now, the fact that I left him," she stated. "And I have a history with the Clark family, too. If you remember in Season 3, I just met them. Every scene I had with Madison and Alicia it was like the first time."

Based on the promo images for the upcoming season, Luciana and Nick's sister Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will be together to fight the undead. However, Nick was not there to join them.

Also, Garcia revealed that "trust gets involved" in season 4. This means that she must make sure that she will regain the family's trust after she left them last season. But Nick's mom Madison (Kim Dickens) is not expected to give it to her immediately.

Meanwhile, director of photography Michael E. Satrazemis also told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that the fourth season of "Fear The Walking Dead" will have a different feel.

Satrazemis, who also works as the cinematographer for the mother series "The Walking Dead," said that they will incorporate several changes in season 4.

"We're switching things up a bunch this season and really brought in a new look and a new atmosphere. We're upping the story now and I'm really happy with what's going on right now," he stated. "I feel like it's its own very unique show from The Walking Dead, even with Morgan [Lennie James] coming over. It's a different vibe from the first three seasons."

"Fear The Walking Dead" season 4 will premiere on AMC on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. EST.