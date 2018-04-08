AMC/Richard Foreman Jr. Morgan (Lennie James) with Althea (Maggie Grace) on "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4

A week before the premiere of the highly-anticipated fourth season of "Fear the Walking Dead," new details about the Morgan's (Lennie James) arrival and how it came about, as well as the new characters joining the series have been revealed.

Fans know by now that Morgan won't be the only survivor that Madison (Kim Dickens) and company will come across in the upcoming season of the zombie drama.

There is also Althea, to be played by "Lost" alum Maggie Grace. Danay Garcia, who portrays Luciana in "Fear the Walking Dead," describes the character as quiet but "knows how to manipulate the situation," making her a good fit in this post-apocalyptic, walker-infested world.

"The Mindy Project" and "Justified" alum Garret Dillahunt is also joining the season 4 cast as John. The only information revealed about the character is his getup, which will include a cowboy hat, holsters, and six-shooters.

"Fear the Walking Dead" producer Andrew Chambliss teases, "We don't quite know what the whole story is with that but we'll come to learn it's something really integral to who he is as a person."

Last but not the least is a complicated character named Naomi, to be played by Jena Elfman, who described her as one who has a "tremendous heart" that has been "broken so deeply."

"It would be hard enough for her to recover from what's happened to her in a normal, loving life, let alone in the horrors of the apocalypse," the star explained.

AMC A still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 featuring Garret Dillahunt as John

This new set of characters is set to shake things up big time in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4, which is expected to be the show's best season yet.

Since the show was initially designed as a prequel to "The Walking Dead," fans hoped but ultimately gave up on any possibility of a crossover with the mothership series since they are set in different timelines.

Morgan's arrival, however, makes that possible, and fasts forward the timeline in "Fear the Walking Dead," allowing it to catch up with that of Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) world.

James recently revealed that it was his decision to leave "The Walking Dead" to continue Morgan's story in the spinoff. This was, however, after the idea was suggested by showrunner Scott Gimple.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor talked about how Gimple pitched the move to him when he was first tasked to oversee both zombie shows.

"We just started talking about it over the next couple of weeks and months as there was a lot to take on board. It wasn't a case of 'This is going to happen,' it was genuinely a case of what I thought about it. There was absolutely a choice," James explained.

He added that there was no other character they planned on bringing to "Fear the Walking Dead" if he refused. Just that if he was not on board with the move, they were willing to "go a completely different direction."

The folks over at Forbes, who were able to watch the first two episodes of season 4, believe that James made the right call in joining the spinoff instead of staying on the bigger show, which has seen its ratings and viewership dip to new lows.

While it started off wobbly, "Fear the Walking Dead" has evolved into a much better production with the most recent season, and it looks to keep things that way with James on the team.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 premieres Sunday, April 15, on AMC. Fans can check out the extended trailer and behind-the-scenes footage below.