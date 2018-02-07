Facebook/The Walking Dead Morgan Jones' arrival in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will impact the show big time.

With "The Walking Dead's" Morgan Jones (Lennie James) coming to the fourth season of "Fear the Walking Dead," writer and creator Robert Kirkman have revealed that major changes are going to happen to the series.

In a recent interview, Kirkman revealed that, while "Fear the Walking Dead's" season 3 was fast-paced, things will be further shaken up in the upcoming season of "The Walking Dead's" sister series. With Jones character crossing over to "Fear the Walking Dead," Kirman said that major changes will happen to the show.

"Lennie James' presence with that established cast in 'Fear the Walking Dead' is going to change everything for them, and give them so much more new stuff to play off of, and really change the story in an interesting way that I feel like is going to kick start that show, and really get the engines roaring on that one," Kirkman said in an interview.

While Kirkman refused to reveal any detail, as he does not want to spoil the story of the upcoming season 4 of "Fear the Walking Dead," he assures the fans of the series that they will not be alienated from the story. Although the series will differ from its previous seasons because of the imminent big change, Kirkman said that it will maintain the elements that the viewers have learned to love since its debut.

"But (it) will give those people new things to love, and new characters to latch onto. It's really going to shake things up," Kirkman added.

It is interesting to note that, while Morgan Jones is one of the fan-favorite characters of "The Walking Dead," his stint on "Fear the Walking Dead's" sister is bound to end soon. As to how he will find his way to "Fear the Walking Dead" and impact the events, fans can only speculate for now until the series' upcoming season 4 debuts on AMC this April 15.