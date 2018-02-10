'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 Spoilers: Morgan's Arrival to Require Timeline Change

Richard Foreman Jr/AMC A still from "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4

Morgan's (Lennie James) jump to "Fear the Walking Dead" will impact the zombie drama universe in much bigger ways than fans anticipated.

Currently, since the spinoff is a prequel to "The Walking Dead," its timeline is way behind that of the parent series. Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company have lived in the post-apocalyptic world much longer than Madison (Kim Dickens) and her family have.

However, "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will close that gap when Morgan officially enters the picture. This is what "The Walking Dead" comics confirmed in the Letter Hacks section of issue #176 of the comics, "This half of season 8 leads directly into "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4, which will shake that show in a majorly cool way. So make sure you hang around for that."

This also means that Morgan is not biting the dust at some point in "The Walking Dead" season 8, which is what many fans thought when it was announced James will be brought over to the spinoff.

It was assumed that for "Fear the Walking Dead" to stay in the current timeline it follows, the spinoff will show what Morgan has been doing all this time before he reunited with Rick's crew in the original's show earlier seasons.

It turns out that Morgan will live to see the war between them and the Saviors come to an end, but he will be separated from the Alexandria crew at some point.

The confirmation by Kirkman also reveals that the "Fear the Walking Dead" crew managed to survive the apocalypse all this time.

James has already been filming his scenes in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4. In fact, promotional stills have been released by AMC. In the image above, he is seen with a new cast member Maggie Grace who will play the role of Althea.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 premieres Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.