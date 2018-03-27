Facebook/FearTWD Promo image for 'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) was seen interacting with the Clarks in the latest trailer for "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4.

The promo trailer that premiered at WonderCon showed Morgan's journey towards Texas, where he met and interacted with Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and the other survivors as they fight to stay alive against the horde of the undead as well as other threats that come along the way.

Based on the logline that was released by AMC that was published by Deadline: "The characters' immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes, and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for 'Fear the Walking Dead.'"

Morgan was seen telling Madison about a major battle that happened where he came from. He could be talking about the All Out War between his close friend Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the current season of "The Walking Dead" where the character originally came from.

The two also had a heartfelt talk about their painful experiences while fighting with the walkers. According to Madison, she thought that she ultimately lost her children, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick (Frank Dillane), for good, but they managed to find a new place in Houston where they can start their lives over.

However, Morgan told her that things will not be that simple. He also advised her that she should leave with her family immediately.

This could mean that the spinoff series will introduce a significant time jump so that it can be aligned with the timeline of the original post-apocalyptic drama from AMC.

The trailer also introduced some of the new faces that will be part of the action and drama in the show's upcoming season. One of the fresh faces seen belongs to Jenna Elfman's character Naomi, Maggie Grace's Althea, as well as Garret Dillahunt's John.

They will be joined by several recurring characters played by "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" alum Kevin Zegers and "Hap and Leonard" star Evan Gamble.

Aside from the new characters and a shift in the location, the next installment of "Fear The Walking Dead" will also have new showrunners according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report mentioned that "Once Upon a Time" showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will take over the spot left by original showrunner Dave Erickson who exited at the end of season 3.

On the other hand, "The Walking Dead" showrunner Scott M. Gimple will also join the spinoff as the show's executive producer.

AMC will air the premiere episode of "Fear The Walking Dead" season 4 on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. EDT. The telecast will happen after the highly anticipated crossover event with "The Walking Dead" season 8 that will air at 9 p.m. EDT.