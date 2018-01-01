'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 Spoilers: Show's Upcoming Run Featuring Morgan Will Be 'Incredible'

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3B.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is going to be "incredible."

This is according to the folks behind the Twitter page of its parent series "The Walking Dead," who have also been encouraging fans to binge-watch the spinoff and catch up in time for the show's return.

While some fans are yet to make peace with "Fear the Walking Dead" killing off its protagonist Travis (Cliff Curtis), others including critics and media outlets believe that the show has gotten so much better compared with its first two seasons.

Season 4 of #FearTWD is going to be incredible, just saying — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 28, 2017

Nope, just wait — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 29, 2017

There is greater excitement surrounding "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 because Morgan (Lennie James) will be brought onto the show.

An original character in the mothership series, the character is set to be written off "The Walking Dead" by the end of the current season and fans will get to watch Morgan in action in the spinoff.

While he was one of the first people that fans of the original got to meet, Morgan was usually absent as the show followed Rick (Andrew Lincoln), who was separated from him early in the series.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, James teased his entrance in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4:

The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they're navigating, it's not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting. The springboard that goes from "The Walking Dead" to "Fear" is a real ... He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.

A premiere date for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4, which is expected to have 16 episodes as well, is yet to be announced. Filming started last November with Morgan spotted on set.