'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 Spoilers: Why the Latest Death Had to Happen

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 recently claimed its latest victim.

AMC A still from "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4, episode 3, "Good Out Here"

Nick (Frank Dillane) was shot dead in the most recent episode of the zombie drama after he himself took the life of his nemesis Ennis, but fans have not seen the last of the character.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss revealed that Nick will pop up in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 again, thanks to the multiple timelines being tackled on the show.

As far as the present is concerned, Nick is a goner, but with the past still being fleshed out as the series goes back and forth, Nick will be shown alive and well in some segments of the upcoming episodes.

It is unknown at the moment what installment will mark Nick's final appearance on "Fear the Walking Dead," although Goldberg teased that fans will not be disappointed as they are making the most of the storytelling opportunities brought about by exploring two timelines.

"Without giving away too much of what's to come, it will, I think, provide really interesting emotional context for the characters going forward, as they grieve someone who's been such a part of their lives for the run of the show, when at the same time, we're also seeing that story continue in the other timeline," Goldberg explained.

As to why Nick had to say goodbye so early in "Fear the Walking Dead," it was primarily the choice of Dillane, who wanted to pursue other projects.

"One of the hardest things for Andrew and me, when we came on as showrunners, is that Frank had asked, even prior to us coming on to lead the show, to pursue other opportunities. So it was really, for us, crafting an emotional exit for an incredible character that he played. That was something that was just really important to us, was how to tell an emotional story for Nick and to send off his character in a fitting way," he explained.

Even though Nick is no more, the character will live on not just because of the stories set in the past, but because of the impact of his death to other characters like his sister Alicia (Alycia Debnam Carey) and his girlfriend Luciana (Danay Garcia).

The two have been on a dark path for a while, which may have contributed to the tragic fate of Nick. The showrunners tease that "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will see the two reflect on what they have been doing and choose between learning from what happened and change their ways and double down.

Goldberg also teased that apart from Alicia and Luciana, Morgan (Lennie James) will also be heavily affected by the death of Nick moving forward.

Morgan left Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the group because he wanted to stop losing people and losing himself. Unfortunately, the former is exactly what happens just as he offers him the opportunity to live a peaceful life. Needless to say, "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will see Morgan affected in "a really significant way."

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 airs every Sunday night on AMC.