'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 4 Will 'Experiment With Time,' Teases New Showrunners

Facebook/FearTWD Promotional image for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

The upcoming fourth season of "Fear the Walking Dead" will be playing with time.

This much was revealed by executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who are replacing former showrunner Dave Erickson, when they spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently.

"Let's just say, without giving too much away, we're going to be playing with expectations, we're going to be telling stories that experiment with time," Goldberg teased.

The time element is certainly something fans are eagerly waiting to witness since news broke that Lennie James' Morgan Jones from "The Walking Dead" will be crossing over to the prequel series. Since the parent series and "Fear the Walking Dead" are set in different times, incorporating Jones into the story will be interesting.

"In terms of how he interacts with 'Fear,' we started this season with a plan of where we wanted to take our characters, emotionally, speaking about isolation and community and hopelessness and hope," Goldberg said.

Fans should also expect a lot of surprises in the new season, as Chambliss assures that the story will not be so easily predicted. He also teased that viewers will feel more "on edge," mimicking how the characters feel in an apocalypse.

"We're playing around with narrative structure and, hopefully, have done it in such a way that when the audience thinks they've figured out where we're going, we have a way to pull the rug out from under them," he said.

The season 3 finale left a handful of things unresolved. Only Madison (Kim Dickens) is known to have undoubtedly survived, with the others' fates currently unknown. Apart from the familiar characters, the new season is also going to introduce some new ones played by Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, and Kevin Zegers.

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. EST on AMC. Succeeding episodes will air at 9 p.m. EST.