"Fear the Wolves" is Vostok Game's take on the hot new multiplayer trend since last year — the large-scale, Battle Royale, free for all genre where only one gets out alive. The team, which is also composed of the same minds behind the "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." series, is bringing players back to the radioactive ruins of Chernobyl for what promises to be a more "hardcore" and demanding "PUBG"-like experience.



"'Fear the Wolves' drops players, in squads or as lone wolves, into the oppressive environments of a radiation-ravaged Chernobyl. The classic Battle Royale mode forces them to fight to be the last man standing out of 100 fighters," the announcement post from Vostok Games outlined the game.

It sounds like "PUBG" so far, but then, at this point, Vostok Games adds the survival and Player-versus-Environment (PVE) gameplay that they effectively employed with the critically acclaimed "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." franchise.

For starters, rather than the third-person view of "PUBG" or "Fortnite," "Fear the Wolves" would be in the first-person POV. This view can force players to keep their sights on a swivel as they search for incoming danger, which there will be more of in this game than just the other players.

It's part of the studio's plan to make the game have "more of a hardcore feel," as Vostok Games co-founder Oleg Yavorski adds "realistic gunfights and multiple smaller elements that players will need to master," including realistically modeled gun physics, as Eurogamer noted.

The narrower first-person viewpoint forces players to be on the lookout not just for players and the ever-closing radiation cloud, but also for wolves and other mutants. The studio will also bring back the "anomalies" made famous by the "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." games, which are small, short-lived hazards that add twists to the game, such as forcing players to take damage if they stand still.