'Fear the Wolves' Latest News: Vostok Games Announces Their New Battle Royale Title

Vostok Games and its team of developers who hailed from the "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." series is now doing their own take on the Battle Royale gameplay genre. The studio announced their next project called "Fear the Wolves," and it involves 100 players fighting for survival among the radioactive ruins of Chernobyl.

"'Fear the Wolves' drops players, in squads or as lone wolves, into the oppressive environments of a radiation-ravaged Chernobyl. The classic Battle Royale mode forces them to fight to be the last man standing out of 100 fighters," the announcement post from Vostok Games said on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

It all sounds like another take at the Battle Royale formula much like "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," and later, "Fortnite," has developed over the past year. Vostok Games, however, is promising something new on the side.

"Another intense and original game mode will also bring a fierce new twist to the genre," the team, which counts former "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." developers among them, follows up by describing how "Fear the Wolves" combines the Battle Royale and Survival genres together.

The hostile wastes of the ruined town of Chernobyl will force players to find protective gear, or risk death while exploring contaminated zones. All the while, mutated creatures will be on the prowl, perhaps more when the sun comes down in the game's day to night cycle.

"Fear the Wolves" is slated to roll out on consoles and PC this year, according to Polygon. Prior to that, Vostok Games has also confirmed that the game will be available earlier in an early access platform for the PC before its official release, in much the same way as their "Survarium" launched in the Steam Early Access program in 2015.