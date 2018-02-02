February 2018 Xbox Games With Gold: 'Shadow Warrior,' Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India,' and More

The Xbox Games With Gold giveaway cycle continues this February, as Microsoft comes up with a new batch of free games for the month. Two Xbox One titles, as well as a couple of Xbox 360 games, will be available at zero cost for Xbox live gold subscribers. These will come with the one game carried over from last month's promo.

It's a new month of free games on the Xbox, with four new titles will be made available free of charge for Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time, as Microsoft explains in their news update.

YouTube/Xbox/Microsoft For the month of February, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360.

For the Xbox One, "Zombi" is carrying over from the Xbox Games With Gold January edition. The zombie apocalypse survival horror game goes from $20 to $0 for Gold members until Feb. 15.

"Shadow Warrior" also goes free starting this week for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. In this action game, players take on the role of Lo Wang, a former shogun abandoned by the firm he used to work for. Wang must now combine his weapon skills, magic, and a bit of juvenile humor to defeat demon gods that have somehow come into the scene.

"Split/Second" also comes free of charge this start of the month until Feb. 15, making a total of three games Xbox One players can play for free from this set. Players race as part of a reality TV show, but with everything rigged to explode.

Later this month, starting Feb. 16 until Mar. 15, "Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India" take over for this month's Xbox One offers. This game is a different take on the "Assassin's Creed" franchise, with players pulling off stealth kills in a 2.5D side-scrolling game. Additionally, from Feb. 16 to 28, "Crazy Taxi" comes free of charge for Xbox Gold members.

In the video below, Microsoft lays out their Xbox Games With Gold offers for the month of February.