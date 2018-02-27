DC DC and Warner Bros have yet to announce the actress to play Batgirl in the character's eponymous live-action movie.

Following "Justice League" director Joss Whedon's exit from the "Batgirl" movie, feminist author Roxanne Gay recently took to Twitter to express her intent to write the "Batgirl" script. It can be recalled that when Whedon stepped down from the project, he admitted he could not find a story to tell for "Batgirl."

Earlier this week, Gay tweeted DC Comics, writing, "Hey, @DCComics, I can write your batgirl movie, no prob." DC executive producer Michelle Wells immediately responded to her tweet, asking her to send an email if she was really serious about writing the movie. Gay then replied, "Yes I am serious. I will email you."

On Thursday, news broke that Whedon had exited the "Batgirl" movie, which he was supposed to write and direct. In his statement about his departure, Whedon said, "'Batgirl' is such an exciting project, and Warner/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn't have a story. I'm grateful to Geoff [Johns] and Toby [Emmerich] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I...uh, is there a sexier word for 'failed'?"

With Warner Bros. currently looking for a new writer and director to take Whedon's place, it is not impossible for the studio to accept Gay's proposal. Gay's previous projects include "Bad Feminist" and "Hunger." Given her stature and popularity as a feminist director, it is not surprising why her tweet generated thousands of retweets, with some fans even pleading Warner Bros. and DC Comics to consider hiring her.

Whedon's most recent project was DC and Warner's "Justice League," which turned out to be one of the studios' biggest box office disappointments. Meanwhile, Gay most recently penned the "Black Panther: World of Wakanda" comic series, as well as the screen adaptation of her novel "An Untamed State."