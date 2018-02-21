Fergie Apologizes For Her Rendition Of National Anthem

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Former Black Eyed Peas singer meant to render the national anthem artistically.

American singer Fergie has received much backlash after her slow and jazzy rendition of the US national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. Fergie's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" drew flack, and the Grammy-winning singer felt the need to apologize as her rendition was not received as well as she planned at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," the former Black Eyed Peas singer told TMZ on Monday.

Her rendition was on pitch, but her version strayed far from the original tone of the national anthem. She finished her performance with a cheer, "Let's play some basketball!" The audience's reception was a mix of applause and confused faces.

Fergie added that she wanted to take an artistic risk with her rendition of the song, but she understood that it did not quite sit well with the audience. "I love this country and honestly tried my best," she added.

Critics on social media have been as harsh as ever, some saying that Fergie butchered the national anthem. According to CBS Los Angeles, several netizens called Fergie's version of the anthem the "worst rendition ever."

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" personality Khloe Kardashian posted on Twitter, "This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?"

Even Roseanne Barr tweeted that she thought her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was "better." The comedian caused a national uproar after infamously rendering the national anthem at the 1990 San Diego Padres/Reds baseball game while laughing, ending the anthem by grabbing her crotch and spitting.

But, some celebrities and basketball players came to Fergie's defense. "Fergie, I love you. It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone," said former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal, told CBS News.

Singer Mariah Carey, who was also plagued with backlash after her New Year's Eve performance in 2016, shared her advice to Fergie through her statement in TMZ, "Darling, nobody needs to listen to [the haters]."