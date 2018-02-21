(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Fergie shared a throwback picture of her with estranged husband Josh Duhamel.

Fergie may be facing intense backlash after her national anthem performance, but she has also found a loving supporter.

On Sunday, pop star Fergie graced the NBA All-Star game when she performed the national anthem. Confidently making her way to the center of the basketball court, the 42-year-old tried her best in giving a unique spin to the national anthem.

Unfortunately, while she may have had the best of intentions, the singer's rendition of The Star Spangled Banner didn't exactly strike the right chord with the people. Instead of the wave of praises, the singer was met with massive backlash. But while her performance of the national anthem may have been labeled as "the worst rendition" by many, Fergie would be delighted to know that she has at least one person supporting her.

It has been five months since Fergie and her estranged husband Josh Duhamel announced their divorce. However, it seems the pair continued to have a wonderful friendship, which was definitely proven when the 45-year-old actor paid a visit to his soon-to-be ex-wife with their 4-year-old son, Axl, to console her after the criticism she has received.

Duhamel and their son were spotted stepping out of their car in front of Fergie's place on Monday, holding a bouquet of roses along with a note saying "I love you." It looks like the actor is doing his best to support the singer after her national anthem flub.

Following her performance, Fergie released a statement regarding the criticism she has faced. "I've always been honoured and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone," she said.

"I love this country and honestly tried my best," the singer added.