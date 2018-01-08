"Feud" season 2 will officially be titled "Feud: Buckingham Palace." The new anthology story will cover the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana but production has yet to lock down the cast and filming schedule.

REUTERS/Ian Wildie Princess Diana's divorce from Prince Charles will be the central story of "Feud" season 2 on FX.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy confirmed the show's title in a panel at the Television Critics Association tour. Murphy also said that "Feud" season 2 might tentatively film in October, or after he clears his commitments on his other shows, such as "American Crime Story," "American Horror Story" and "9-1-1."

The first season of "Feud" covered the rivalry between Hollywood legends Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) in "Bette and Joan." Murphy said that he's open to casting Lange and Sarandon again for "Feud: Buckingham Palace."

"It's about that pain, of the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana," Murphy dished on his plans for season 2. "It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up to her death."

Murphy will co-write "Feud: Buckingham Palace" with Jon Robin Baitz ("Brothers & Sisters"). There will be 10 episodes to the series but like the cast, its premiere date on FX has yet to be locked down as well.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana of the British monarchy wed in 1981. Problems in their marriage became evident to the public 10 years later. In 1995, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen advised Prince Charles and Princess Diana to divorce. It became official one year later.

Meanwhile, "Feud" season 1 showrunner Tim Minear won't be involved in "Feud: Buckingham Palace." He confirmed, however, that he and Murphy, as well as executive producer Gina Welch, have already set a third and fourth season story in mind.

"It's just a rich, great story and it is about some iconic American scandals and feuds: ambition, sex, celebrity, hypocrisy, love, sexuality," Minear teased.

"Feud" season 1 earned several nominations from the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and the Emmy. The series drew an average of 2.5 million viewers weekly when it ran on the cable network from March to April 2017. Murphy first developed the idea for the show in 2015.