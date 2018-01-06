'Feudal Alloy,' Next Attu Games Offering, Announced for Multi-Platform Release

(Photo: Attu Games) A promotional image for "Feudal Alloy."

Gamers who were fans of the work of Attu Games on "Toby: The Secret Mine" would love to know that the developer has a new and more promising offering on the way called "Feudal Alloy."

Set for release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch, this metroidvania-style role-playing game sets itself apart from the rest by putting "fishbowl-powered medieval robots" front and center.

The official description for "Feudal Alloy" whose protagonist takes after the developer, reads:

Explore an unusual medieval world with a fishbowl-powered robot Attu, improve your combat techniques and skills by smashing many kinds of mechanic creatures and talk to other inhabitants using unique animated branching dialogues in a hand-drawn world made by a two-member team.

The "Feudal Alloy" hero is described as an "ordinary farmer robot who lives in a small cottage in the sunflower fields." His "simple but pleasant life" is shaken up one day when a bunch of outlaws attacked the village, stole their oil supplies and burned his house to the ground.

He managed to save his sword from the wreck, and fled into the woods to start a new journey to track these baddies and find justice for him and his hometown.

"Feudal Alloy" will have a "huge, interconnected world" for players to explore and secret areas that they can wander into. In it, they can meet a lot of characters and majority of them will not be friendly. There will be bosses, enemies and side quests to sink into.

With regard to the gameplay, the game will treat players with dynamic action-combat system where they can use a variety of weapons such as swords and grenades as well as special attack moves like dodging. There will be tons of loot to come by as well as some hidden collectibles.

"Feudal Alloy" will also have "a lot of different equipment that change both player appearance and attributes" and players can follow the story with its "unique dialogue system" that come in the form of animated bubbles. Players can enjoy all that in "varied hand-drawn" style.

"Feudal Alloy" will be released third quarter of this year.