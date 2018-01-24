'FFXIV' Gets Patch 4.2 'Rise of a New Sun' With New Gameplay Contents Later This Month

Square Enix Promo image for "Final Fantasy XIV's" patch 4.2 called "Rise of a New Sun."

Players of the "Final Fantasy XIV" game will be getting all-new gameplay contents through an upcoming patch called "Rise of a New Sun" later this month.

The upcoming update is no ordinary game patch. Instead of being filled with fixes and improvements, patch 4.2 will bring a long list of new gameplay features and contents. "Rise of a New Sun" will arrive with several new quests including a same title main scenario as well as a side story called "The Jade Stoa."

The "Rise of a New Sun" quest will feature Ala Mhigo's recovery and picks up where the game's story previously left off. The Scions of the Seventh Dawn's story and battles also continue in the new patch as "an unexpected spark threatens to set the kindling of chaos ablaze."

Meanwhile, "The Jade Stoa" will feature the adventures of a samurai named Tenzen who will be getting help from the Four Lords to fulfill a mission that the king has given him. Based on the preview provided by Square Enix, players are likely going to battle a giant tiger-looking creature with blazing eyes.

Patch 4.2 will also arrive with a couple of new dungeons, namely Hell's Lid and and a hard-level stage called The Fractal Continuum.

As Hell's Lid's name suggests, players will encounter a seemingly never-ending flow of lava coming from the hills and going into the river. "To wit, you are to venture into the hidden depths of Hells' Lid, a volcanic island once home to a host of oni─at least, according to ancient legend," the developers teased.

The Fractal Continuum, on the other hand, is an indoor stage. The teaser photos of the dungeon show an area filled with colorful laser lights produced by enemies that compliment the stage's science fiction name.

A new PvP game mode called "The Feast" will also be introduced to "FFXIV" along with a new map named the Crystal Tower Training Grounds. "The Feast" also comes with a new team system where players will be allowed to form groups of six people. Square Enix also promised "shorter and more dynamic" battles in the new PvP mode.

"Rise of a New Sun" arrives on Jan. 30.