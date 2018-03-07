'FIFA 18' La Liga Ratings Refresh: Philippe Coutinho, Jordi Alba and More Get Boost in Rankings

EA Sports Gameplay promo image for "FIFA 18"

A long list of athletes that included Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona got a boost in rankings in the latest refresh of the La Liga ratings on "FIFA 18."

Electronic Arts Sports issued a patch in February that introduced the Ratings Refresh feature. With this, "hundreds of FUT 18 player items will have their ratings permanently updated."

The latest refresh was applied just last week and came with a long list of athletes whose rankings also got boosted. Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona both moved from rank 86 up to 87. Coutinho gained +2 points on his shooting, +1 point each on his passing, dribbling and physicality. Meanwhile, Busquets improved his shooting by 3 points and his dribbling by 4 points.

Two more FC Barcelona players, Jordi Alba and Marc-André ter Stegen, also saw improved figures with their ratings moving from 85 to 87. Alba now has better points on all his stats except for his pace which remains at 93. Stegen's diving (+2), handling (+1), reflexes (+3), speed (+5), and position (+3) have also been enhanced.

Real Madrid's Casemiro and Atlético Madrid's Filipe Luís also got better rankings in the latest refresh as they move up to 86. Casemiro now has better pace (+1), shooting (+1), defense (+2), and physicality (+1). Meanwhile, Luís acquired 2 points on his pace, and a point each on his passing, defense, and physicality.

Atlético Madrid's Koke is now ranked at number 85 with better pace (+2), defense (+2), and physicality (+1). Iago Aspas of the Celta de Vigo now sits at 84 after gaining better scores on his pace (+1), passing (+3), dribbling (+1), defense (+1), and physicality (+2).

Daniel Parejo of Valencia CF moved two rankings up to 84 following improvements on his pace (+2), dribbling (+1), defense (+4), and physicality (+1). Atlético Madrid's Saúl now follows at 83 after getting better ratings on his shooting (+3) and passing (+1).

As promised in the previous updates, EA Sports will regularly refresh the FUT 18 ratings and the complete list of changes can be found on its website.