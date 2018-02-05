'FIFA 18' News: 2018 World Cup Coming to the Latest FIFA Installment as Part of the Summer Expansion

Facebook/ easportsfifa EA Sports soccer simulation video game "FIFA 18"

The World Cup 2018 is coming to football simulation video game "FIFA18" this year in spring. Instead of a standalone game, EA will be bringing a new tournament for the latest FIFA title to serve as the Summer Expansion update.

EA Sports is yet to announce the release date for the World Cup 2018 expansion and the update's content. According to reports, the expansion will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to commence on June 14 in Russia and will end on July 15. A total of 32 teams from all over the globe will clash in Russia for the Cup. According to latest news, FIFA decided to use footballs made in Sialkot, Pakistan. There are still no updates from EA if the game will be replicating FIFA 2018's official football for the simulated video game. Fans of the video game are now waiting for further announcements from EA Sports.

With no recent reports about the Summer Expansion, EA recently released an updated version for "FIFA 18's" server. The video game giant addressed issues that were reported from Dec. 23, 2017 until Jan. 31. The latency values present on FIFA Online Modes and FUT Online Modes are adjusted. The match outcomes of disconnects instances in FUT Champions Weekend League are also tweaked in the FIFA Ultimate Team. These improvements are meant to resolve problems for the game's version for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Other issues with the FUT Web/FIFA Companion Application are also resolved with the new update.

"FIFA 18" has been generating great reviews from video game critics and gamers so far. The game got a score of 8.1 out of 10 from IGN and a near perfect score of 9 from TrustedReviews.