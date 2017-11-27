'FIFA 18' News: Players Protest Game's Issues and Microtransactions By Boycotting Black Friday Promos, Signing Petitions

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015.

Electronic Arts is at odds again with its fan base, but this time, it is because of several "FIFA 18" gameplay issues.

On Black Friday, instead of going after the major discounts and sales being offered in the game, players organized protests and boycotted the said deals. This was reportedly done to call out EA's alleged lack of action on several gameplay issues. Apart from snubbing the deals, thousands of players also signed an online petition.

There’s a boycott called #FixFIFA going around where everyone is avoiding buying FIFA Points during Black Friday.



Will you be buying any FP during Black Friday? — ELYYT - FUT Trading (@ElyytFIFA) November 20, 2017

The said forms of protests had the rallying call #FixFIFA and were reportedly supported by thousands of consumers, especially those who experienced a number of gameplay issues on "FIFA 18," the latest title released for the sports simulation game franchise.

There were also several trending posts on various platforms that detailed everything that went wrong in "FIFA 18" that EA had yet to address. However, one will find that the most common demand among the "FIFA 18" community was for the developers to fix the game for it to run the way it did before a certain patch was applied to it.

#FixFIFA EA make 0 million alone from FUT but they can't seem to even program a referee to make correct decisions pic.twitter.com/Wfm90fk11Y — ¬_¬ (@gxth_) November 20, 2017

A U.K.-based "FIFA 18" player named Stuart Holmes started a now viral Change.org online petition where he said: "Many users were happy regarding the way the game was.. that was until patch 1.04 which came in October thus giving the game a complete overhaul of game mechanics due to Long shots/Goalkeepers not being upto scratch."

Holmes's petition has garnered over 37,500 signatures as of this writing, and it is hoping to reach the 50,000 mark.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber and Reddit user named dr_poplove wrote a lengthy post and uploaded a video that enumerated more than 50 glitches showed by other "FIFA 18" players that have yet to be fixed by EA.

In the first two minutes of the video alone, people will find some unbelieveable animation glitches that some may find funny at first but will also stir disappointment as they greatly affect a player's performance.

Gamers will recall that EA has also been under major scrutiny due to "Star Wars Battlefront II's" microtransactions. The backlash forced EA to close the title's in-game purchases. Several lawmakers and government agencies in various countries are also looking into the matter as they said these microtransactions seemed to promote gambling among minors.