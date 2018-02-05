'FIFA 2018' Rumors: Game's Winter Upgrades to Begin Feb. 16

Facebook/ EA Sports FIFA "FIFA 2018" Winter Upgrades are suspected to begin on Feb. 16.

While EA has yet to make an official announcement as to when its "FIFA 18" Winter Upgrades will happen, it is suspected that the highly anticipated event will kick off on February 16. With last year's Ratings Refresh happening on a Friday, February 17, and continuing until February 27, some believe that EA may just maintain the pattern. Hence, it's possible for the Winter Upgrades to begin on the 16th and gradually roll out towards the end the month.

Meanwhile, EA has announced the full lineup of its Winter OTW (Ones to Watch). Just like how many fans expected, the lineup includes Theo Walcott, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and, new Spurs signing Lucas Moura.

On the other hand, Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Diego Costa, Virgil van Dijk, Theo Walcott, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Iñigo Martínez, Lucas Moura, Aymeric Laporte and Michy Batshuayi, João Mário, Gerard Deulofeu, Ross Barkley, Paul-Georges Ntep, Francis Coquelin, Nicolás Tagliafico and Cenk Tosun make up the list of the squad.

To the uninitiated, the "FIFA 18" Ones to Watch are cards that players of "FIFA 18" use to upgrade whenever a player in the game gets a Team of the Week, Man of the Match, European Team of the Tournament, Hero or Record Breaker item.

In another "FIFA 2018" news, the 20th Team of the Week squad of the season is currently available from packs between January 31 and Feb. 7 and includes Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, Napoli ace Dries Mertens and Bayern centre-back Jérôme Boateng. The list also consists of Manchester United flop Ángel Di María, Portuguese bad boy Ricardo Quaresma and Atletico's right-back Juanfran.

EA releases the Ultimate Team's Team of the Week every Wednesday beginning 6.00 p.m. GMT, and goes on for a week.

The feature is a way of recognizing the players around the globe who have excelled in their respective clubs in the previous round of fixtures.