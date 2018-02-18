'FIFA 2018' Updates: Fans Still Awaiting Arrival of Game's Winter Upgrades

Facebook/ EA Sports FIFA "FIFA 2018" Winter Upgrades are speculated to arrive anytime today.

After all the speculations, the "FIFA 18" winter upgrades have not yet arrived, leaving the respective stat cards of the players to remain the same.

Despite the significant upgrades that arrived to the game recently, players of "FIFA 18" are still awaiting the arrival of the game's upgrades for players, the winter upgrades, which will have EA Sports permanently altering the stats of certain players. As there are speculations that the upgrades will finally arrive between February 16 and 19 via the game's Lunar Event, it may just happen anytime today.

With last year's player upgrades happening around the same time this year, the highly anticipated stat upgrades for the players across Europe's top players that will improve their stat cards may just be, indeed, around the corner.

While waiting for the winter upgrades, though, fans can already avail of some of the game's important upgrades for "FIFA 18" as they are now available to the game's multiple versions, including those for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Switch, as well as FUT Web and The Companion App. Notably, the upgrades brought with them the much-needed improvement to the game's FUT (Fifa Ultimate Team).

One of the changes the upgrades made is limiting the ability of the players to open the Xbox Home Menu during any FUT Champions Match, whether it is a Weekend League or a Daily Knockout Tournament. Should a player open the menu during a match, he will forfeit his chance in the match. Nonetheless, Xbox One players of "FIFA 18" can still open the Home Menu as long as as the game is in the Pause Menu mode or during a halftime without penalty.

The upgrades have also addressed certain game issues that some players encountered, such as not being able to connect to the FUT after getting cut off in the middle of FUT Squad Battles Featured Squad match, and receiving incorrect error message when attempting to login to FUT Web or the Companion App while they are still logged into FUT.