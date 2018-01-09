'Fifty Shades Freed' Soundtrack Features Song Performed by Jamie Dornan

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cast member Jamie Dornan poses at the premiere of the film "Fifty Shades Darker" in Los Angeles, California, February 2, 2017.

Looks like Jamie Dornan did not only lend his acting ability to the upcoming "Fifty Shades Freed" film, but he lent his singing chops as well.

It has been revealed that the soundtrack for the upcoming film "Fifty Shades Freed" will include a song by lead actor Jamie Dornan. Last Monday, the official Instagram page of the film had released the upcoming list of songs featured in the "Fifty Shades Freed" soundtrack, and it includes the bonus track "Maybe I'm Amazed" performed by Mr. Christian Grey himself, Jamie Dornan.

Fans can already pre-order the album which is set to be released along with the film on Feb. 9, 2018. However, while this news may come as a treat for "Fifty Shades" fans, Dornan isn't the only actor to appear on the film that has also sung in the soundtrack. Rita Ora, who plays Mia Grey, Christian's sister, collaborated with One Direction member Liam Payne for the film's lead single titled "For You." The single had already dropped a few days ago and fans would already be able to listen to it.

Other artists to be featured on the soundtrack are Sia, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld and Jessie J.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the final installment of the "Fifty Shades" trilogy had dropped last Jan. 2, giving fans a few things they could expect with the upcoming film. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson would, of course, be returning as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. The trailer itself features a spectacle of an action-packed car chase, internal strife and of course, some heated scenes which the film, most especially the book it was based on, is mostly known for.

The trailer also features a major wedding involving the two main characters and the news that Anastasia Steele is pregnant with Grey's child. For readers, this isn't entirely a surprise since the couple had two children in the books.