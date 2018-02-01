Facebook/FiftyShadesOfGreyTrilogy "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson dishes out on awkward Angelina Jolie-Jennifer Aniston moment during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Dakota Johnson finally responds to the viral photo of her discreetly looking at Angelina Jolie as Jennifer Aniston took to the Golden Globes stage, and she wants everyone to know that she wasn't actually doing what people thought she did on the picture. She also said that if, it were true, she wasn't the only one.

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston's reported feud may be old news, but still, it has persisted throughout the decade. While the two are seldom seen at Hollywood events at the same time, during the times that they are, it totally makes for an awkward experience, especially for the people surrounding them. Just recently, "Fifty Shades Freed" star Dakota Johnson appeared on "The Tonight Show" and dished out to host Jimmy Fallon about the awkward moment they had during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards where both Jolie and Aniston were in attendance.

During the interview, Fallon brought up the viral photo featuring Dakota, Johnson. In it, the actress said, "Jennifer Aniston was on stage talking and then here's you and you're just staring at Angelina Jolie's reaction."

It should be known that at the time, Dakota Johnson had been seated at the same table as Angelina Jolie. However, while she may be the one who had garnered quite the attention following the photo, the 28-year-old was quick to mention that she had not been the only one to do so seeing as Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, didn't even bother to conceal her blatant stare towards the Academy Award-winning actress.

"Yeah, but so is Armie's wife," Dakota remarked as she laughed. "I'm not the only one, Elizabeth is like very blatantly looking at her. She's like, 'What is she gonna do?' And I was trying to be sly about it," she added.

Furthermore, the actress claims that it was not Jolie she had actually been looking at during that moment explaining that there was a table near them that was meant for the kids and that the stars of the hit television show "Stranger Things" had been seated there, namely, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin. According to Johnson, her eyes were directed towards the kids.