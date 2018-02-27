'Fighting EX Layer' News: Dev Announces That Game Will Launch By End of June

Arika The newest character announced for "Fighting EX Layer," Shadowgeist.

In a recent livestream, Japanese developer Arika has finally announced a release window for "Fighting EX Layer," their upcoming fighting game that features their original characters from the "Street Fighter EX" series of games from the '90s.

Over the course of the livestream event, a representative from Arika along with an English interpreter discussed various topics regarding their upcoming title, first and foremost being the game's release window. According to the stream, the company is aiming to release "Fighting EX Layer" for the PlayStation 4 by the end of June.

Some of the other things discussed includes the game's pricing model. "Fighting EX Layer" will have two different versions out in the market and both will be digital-only. The first one, called Light Version, will cost $39.99 and will feature all twelve characters along with five Gougi decks, an in-game item used to customize fighters.

The second edition is the Standard Edition that will cost $59.99. This will also include all twelve characters but will also have a special variation skin for one of them. In addition to that, instead of five Gougi decks, this version will include 15.

Other new information includes confirmation of full Japanese voice acting with no English dub, the announcement of downloadable color palettes called Type-A and Type-Gold, and that the game will feature some form of single player content, but it will not be in a traditional story mode. Any further information on that last topic has yet to be divulged.

The next big announcement from the stream is the reveal of the latest character in the roster: Shadowgeist, a masked vigilante that first appeared in "Street Fighter EX2." The addition of Shadowgeist brings the total roster count to ten with two more characters yet to be revealed.

