Filming for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' to Kick Off in Atlanta in October

Facebook/GodzillaMovie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' will be directed by Adam Wingard of 'Blair Witch' fame.

Filming for "Godzilla vs. Kong" is set to begin in October in Atlanta. A new report reveals that the MonsterVerse is now gearing up for the next installment in the franchise, which will see giant lizard from 2014's "Godzilla" and the legendary monkey from last year's "Kong: Skull Island" go toe-to-toe with each other.

On Oct. 1, production on "Godzilla vs. Kong" will kick off in Atlanta. This will run until February 2019, which means the studio only has four months to film. However, the post-production is expected to take much longer, especially since in an effects-heavy movie like this, most of the work is done after the production stage.

Helmed by "Blair Witch" director Adam Wingard, "Godzilla vs. Kong" will follow the two legendary monsters as they engage in an intense and action-packed brawl. Considering that the film will start production this year, it's clear that the production team still has plenty of time to finish all the necessary effects and touch-ups before the movie premieres in theaters in 2020.

Aside from Godzilla and Kong going up against each other, plot details for "Godzilla vs. Kong" are mostly unavailable as of this time. However, it was previously confirmed that the film would serve as a sequel to "Godzilla 2," which is set to hit theaters in March next year.

Filming for the "Godzilla" sequel wrapped last year, and it's going to follow Godzilla as he goes up against Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. Although fans have yet to know who will emerge victorious in this battle, it is safe to assume that it's Godzilla, since he is still going to be the focus of "Godzilla vs. Kong," which arrives a year later in 2020. Aside from him, however, there is still no certainty as to who among the characters from "Godzilla 2" will return for the epic monster showdown in "Godzilla vs. Kong."

"Godzilla vs. Kong" opens in theaters on May 22, 2020.