Filming for Season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' On Hold

The filming for season 9 of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been suspended, as producers consider cancelling the show.

The producers of the series have allegedly put the show on hold amid a casting crisis after star Siggy Flicker quit the show. Flicker left the series in dramatic fashion at the end of last season, following cake throwing and hostile exchanges with co-star Margaret Joseph and a number of other controversies like getting thrown out of a bar in Italy.

Flicker cited personal reasons for leaving the show, such as her business and her family; however, viewers that follow the show would know otherwise. Apart from her negative portrayal on the show by the production team and video editors, Flicker also had issues with co-star Joseph. It was a final remark by Joseph that caused Flicker to finally quit. Joseph made a snark comment involving Hitler, and Flicker, whose father is a holocaust survivor, would not have it.

Flicker has since been on several interviews saying she is happy with her decision to have left the show, and she has never been happier. However, the series of unfortunate events that rocked the boat last season is now the reason the show has not progressed.

According to a tip from a show insider, "Filming was supposed to start on February 1, and nothing has happened. A new woman hasn't been hired yet, so production is on hold. And producers are still threatening to cancel the whole show! Bravo has made it clear to Teresa, Melissa and Dolores that there needs to be a better season with the new woman or women, but they haven't found anyone yet. So, the show is on hold and who knows if or when it will be back on!" the source tells Radar.

The New Jersey counterpart of "The Real Housewives" franchise has always been the more dramatic one, though this drama could very well have decided its fate. Fans of the show eagerly await news of the show's currently indefinite status.