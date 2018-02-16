Filming of 'John Wick 3' to Start in April, Report Says

Facebook/johnwickmovie Promotional image for 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

The third "John Wick" movie is already in pre-production, and a recent report suggests that it may start filming earlier than expected. "John Wick 3" is reportedly set to kick off filming in April, and while it remains unknown where exactly the filming will start, the movie is expected to film in different locations in America and Europe throughout the production.

Directed by "John Wick 1 and 2" director Chad Stahelski, the third installment in the popular franchise will be filmed in New York City, Montreal, Russia and Spain. Originally, filming was supposed to begin in March, but previous reports revealed that the shooting schedule had to be pushed back. Now, the production table for the movie has reportedly been pulled back in to begin on April 26.

"John Wick 3" is the final movie in the franchise and is set to provide a conclusion to the trilogy. Although details about its plot are still kept under wraps, the film is expected to be the most intense and explosive of the three, considering where the previous movie left off. The film will see Keanu Reeves' return as the titular assassin John Wick. Aside from him, also returning for the final movie are Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

The fact that Common and Ruby Rose are returning for the final installment is already intriguing, considering what happened to them in the previous installment. "The Wolverine" star Hiroyuki Sanada has also been confirmed to join the cast of "John Wick 3" as the primary villain. Details about his character are still relatively scarce, but he is rumored to play a Yakuza member of The High Table.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate reportedly plans to expand the John Wick universe by developing a female-driven action film titled "Ballerina." "John Wick 3" will arrive in theaters on May 17, 2019.