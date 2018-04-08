'Final Fantasy 15' DLC News: 4 New Episodes, Mod Customization Features and Crossover Announced

Square Enix An image from "Final Fantasy 15"

There will be no shortage of "Final Fantasy 15" expansions with more downloadable content (DLC) recently announced for the game.

The good news is that Square Enix is invested in expanding the title. The bad news is that all planned DLCs won't see the light of day until next year.

The studio revealed four "Final Fantasy 15" DLCs during the PAX East event. The first one titled "The Conflict of the Sage" centers on Ardyn and will give gamers the chance to learn more about the character's struggles.

"Witness the resentment he harbored towards Lucis for over 2000 years, and his clashes with the Astrals," Square Enix teased as per the slides acquired from the event by Resetera.

The second "Final Fantasy 15" DLC will put the spotlight on Aranea, but it will be a side story rather than a full-fledged episode.

Titled "The Beginning of the End," the expansion tells the story of the Starscourge from the Niflheim's perspective. "The final day of the Empire turns out to be Aranea's worst day," the description teases.

The second DLC episode for "Final Fantasy 15" is called "The Choice of Freedom" and will be all about Lunafreya and her essentially inescapable and death-proof fate. As per the summary, "Her battle to save the one she loves overturns the destiny dealt to the Lucian King."

Square Enix is saving the best for last, apparently, with Episode 3 titled "The Final Strike," which is set to dig deeper into the story of the game's protagonist Noctis.

This DLC will flesh out the moments after he parted ways with the Astrals, where he finds himself fighting his "final battle" in the hopes of finally giving the "ideal future" for all his people.

All four "Final Fantasy 15" DLCs will feature a new theme by composer Yoko Shimomura and will be directed by "Episode Ignis" director Takefumi Terada.

No details on the actual release date and pricing for these have been provided though. It also remains unclear whether or not there will be a season pass for these expansions.

Apart from the new episodes, Square Enix also teased an upcoming crossover with "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," an upcoming installment in the long-running series that brings the explorer to Mexico. Specific details on how two worlds will collide are being kept secret at the moment.

Another major announcement by the studio at Pax East was an update for the Windows Edition of "Final Fantasy 15." Square Enix is adding major customization features on the title including Avatar Creator that will allow users to customize Noctis.

There will also be a User Treasure feature where gamers can hide items for others to find. The longer it takes for the treasure hunters to find it, the higher its value becomes.

Focusing more on user-created content, Square Enix is also adding a level editor in "Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition," allowing players to basically put together simple quests by tweaking the landscapes, throwing in some enemies and other necessary items. This should keep fans busy as they wait for full-on mod support for the game, which is in the pipeline as well.